Master Changan’s 25,000th Vehicle Rolls off Its Local Assembly Line

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has quickly risen as one of the largest local car assemblers in Pakistan. In a recent development, the company held a line-off ceremony for its 25,000th locally assembled vehicle.

ALSO READ Kia Suspends Bookings for Its Best Selling Cars Yet Again

MCML acknowledged the patronage and support of its investors, partners, and the Pakistanis who gave Changan a warm welcome. Without revealing specifics, the automaker hinted at introducing more cars and expanding operations to boost competition in the country.

Recent Accolade

Earlier this month, MCML became the first mainstream automaker to export a locally assembled passenger vehicle under the new Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP 2021-26).

The country’s first export unit was Changan Oshan X7. The company exported its crossover SUV to a market in the Oceania region.

Oshan X7 made its debut in March 2022 and was Pakistan’s first vehicle debut through a global right-hand drive (RHD) premiere, which MCML hosted in Karachi.

A direct competitor to Chery Tiggo 8, Oshan X7 has a 1.5-liter turbocharged bluewhale Euro-6 petrol engine that — through its 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox — sends 300 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque and 185 horsepower (hp) to the front wheels.

It is among the very few passenger vehicles in Pakistan to offer advanced features such as:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Autonomous Braking

Collision Warning

Automatic Climate Control

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

360º Panoramic View Camera

Heated and Ventilated Front Seats

ALSO READ Toyota IMC to Launch Locally Assembled Corolla Cross Hybrid With Affordable Price

After a recent price hike, Oshan X7 starts from Rs. 6,050,000 and goes up to Rs. 6,350,000. Even at its current price, Oshan X7 is the cheapest and most well-equipped SUV among its competitors.