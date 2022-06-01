PHF Makes a Mockery of Itself Over Commonwealth Games Schedule

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has finally shared the press release for Commonwealth Games in Birmingham months after the official announcement was made in March.

Pakistan Hockey Federation sent a notification to the media cell regarding the announcement of hockey contests included in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. PHF shared the schedule in June, just a month before the tournament begins while it was officially released in March.

It is strange to note that PHF did not formally share the schedule for Pakistan until a month before the mega-event begins. International Hockey Federation unveiled the schedule on 9 March 2022.

The mega-event is set to start on 29 July 2022. The teams have been divided into two pools, with each pool containing five teams. Pakistan is in group A along with Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Scotland. On the other hand, India, England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana are in Group B.

Pakistan will begin its campaign on 30 July lining up against South Africa. The second match will feature New Zealand as an opponent on 31 July while Scotland and Australia will face Pakistan in the 3rd and 4th contests respectively. The semi-final and the final of the event will be played on 6 and 8 August, accordingly.