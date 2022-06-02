Letin Mengo is a Super Affordable Mini-EV Designed by Legendary Italian Company

Chinese micro electric vehicles (EVs) are catching the attention of enthusiasts and automotive journalism outlets across the globe.

One of the recent offerings in that segment is Letin Mengo EV — a five-door hatchback for a young family of five. It competes with Changan Lumin Corn, Chery QQ, Wuling Mini-EV, and other similar models.

Details

Although the car is designed by Pininfarina — a legendary design house from Italy — it has a fairly subdued look. With the exception of a few sharp lines, sporty rear fascia, sleek headlights and taillights, and two-tone body paint, Mengo looks the same as other hatchbacks.

ALSO READ Wuling Unveils Futuristic Looking Air EV in Indonesia

Letin Mengo is available in 5 variants. Each variant has a single electric motor that supports fast and slow charging. It produces a maximum of 47 horsepower (hp), 125 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, and has a top speed of 100km/h.

It features 3 lithium iron phosphate batteries:

The low-end variant has an 11.52 kWh battery pack that offers 130 kilometers of driving range.

Mid-tier variants have a 17.28 kWh battery pack that offer 185 km of driving range.

The top-tier variant has a 29.44 kWh battery pack that offers 300 km of driving range.

Letin Mengo also comes with several modern features such as a 9-inch central control screen, climate control, GPS navigation, a 5G connection, and various driver-assist features.

Other than that, the interior is fashionable and reasonably roomy for 5 passengers including two adults and three children. The rear seats have ISO fix child seat anchor points and decent luggage space.

In China, Letin Mengo starts from 39,800 RMB (1.18 million PKR) and goes up to 59,800 RMB (1.77 million PKR). Given its features and practicality, Letin Mengo seems to be a fierce contender in China’s mini-EV market.