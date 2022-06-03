Islamabad is Getting New Public Transport Services

Capital Development Authority (CDA) is gearing up to develop new routes for intracity public transport service.

CDA Chairman, Amir Ali Ahmed, made this announcement during his speech at the Research for Social Transformation and Advancement (RASTA) conference at the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) yesterday.

Chairman CDA expressed his concerns regarding traffic congestion in the federal capital. He said that the city’s horizontal expansion is worsening traffic conditions. Ali further stated that some of the new projects will smoothen traffic flow in the city and that new routes will connect different parts of the city to the center.

The government plans to renovate the road spanning from Koral to T-chowk. Other projects include the construction of Blue Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on the expressway, as well as the development of Green Line BRT from Bhara Kahu to PIMS.

Currently, CDA’s top priority is to restore Islamabad’s aging road infrastructure and provide better transport solutions to the general public. It foresees economic, as well as environmental reforms, as a result of better transport facilities within and around the federal capital.