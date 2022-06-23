Sindh Begins Trial Runs of Abdul Sattar Edhi BRT Buses

In promising news for Karachiites, the Sindh government has started trial runs of Abdul Sattar Edhi (Orange Line) Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses. The service was supposed to debut last month but faced delays due to incomplete construction.

Provincial transport minister Sharjeel Memon had set May 30 as the deadline for the project. However, the construction work pushed the launch further ahead by several days. With the test runs underway, the launch is set to take place soon.

Details

Late last month, a fleet of 49 buses arrived at Karachi port from China for the Orange Line BRT project. On that occasion, Sharjeel Memon highlighted that these buses would traverse various public avenues and facilitate thousands of riders daily.

The route stretches four kilometers, covering key points from Orangi Municipal Office to Matriculation Board Chowrangi. A total of 30 buses will run on the track. Sindh government has dedicated this project to the lifetime philanthropic efforts of Abdus Sattar Edhi.

The government is yet to reveal its new inauguration date.