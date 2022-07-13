Punjab Police Took Action Against Hundreds of Vehicles on Eid ul Azha

Roads often become unsafe on national holidays due to nuisances such as reckless driving, wrong-way driving, overspeeding, and several other violations. This year during the Eid holidays, Lahore city traffic police took action against hundreds of vehicles to ensure safety.

The department ceased 310 motorcycles for rash driving, 339 cars with tinted windows, and 1,276 vehicles for violation of oneway traffic. Chief Traffic Police Officer Muntazir Mehdi stated that the department observed a zero-tolerance policy against acts of civil menace such as one-wheeling, rioting, and speeding.

He stated that the department apprehended around 3,000 juvenile drivers. Furthermore, city traffic police took action against 72 public transport vehicles for overcharging and another 532 vehicles for overloading.

Mehdi highlighted that around 2,400 traffic wardens remained on duty during the Eid holidays. He stated that the department formed a meticulous plan to monitor public avenues such as cattle markets, shopping malls, supermarkets, and parks.

The chief officer also conducted surprise visits to check the morale of wardens and monitor traffic management activity.