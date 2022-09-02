Pakistan’s First Locally Assembled Haval H6 Rolls Off the Assembly Line

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL), on Thursday, held a lining-off assembly for the locally assembled Haval H6.

The company announced the new prices, features, and variants of indigenized H6 earlier this year. However, the recent inflation has increased the prices massively.

Here are the details of locally assembled H6 models:

Details

As announced prior, H6 will be sold in Pakistan in two variants — 1.5T Front Wheel Drive (FWD) and 2.0T All Wheel Drive (AWD). Because of its unique stature, H6 competes with both, midsize SUVs and compact SUVs. Its main competitors are MG HS, Changan Oshan X7, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, DFSK Glory 580 Pro, and other similar SUVs.

The base variant features a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that makes 147 hp and 220 Nm of torque, which is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The top variant has a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that makes 224 hp and 385 Nm of torque, which it sends to all four wheels via a similar gearbox.

The vehicle has independent suspension all around which gives it a supple ride. It also has ABS brakes with EBD and BA technology to allow for good stopping power.

Being a latest-generation SUV, Haval H6 2.0T AWD will be loaded with features such as:

6 airbags

360º camera

Traction and Stability Control

Hill Start Assist and Descent Control

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Collision Warning

Autonomous Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control

Wireless charging

Smart Infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Configuration

Climate Control with rear AC vents

Keyless entry and go

Electronic Parking Brake

Multiple drive modes

Panoramic sunroof

Ventilated seats

Heads-up Display (HuD)

Ambient lighting

Price

Following the recent revision, the new prices of Haval H6 are as follows:

Models Price (Rs.) Haval H6 1.5 FWD 7,425,000 Haval H6 2.0 AWD 8,499,000

While the recent price revision has not brought H6 to par with its competitors, it has made the SUV slightly more appealing. While the H6 lacks in practicality, it outclasses its competitors in performance, especially the 2.0 AWD variant.

However, given the fuel prices these days, not many people will prefer big gas guzzlers. Considering these factors, H6’s competition has become even tougher than before.