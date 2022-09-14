Hyundai Tucson Cracks Into Top 5 Best-Selling Cars of August 2022

Massive production cuts and price hikes have taken a toll on car sales in recent months. Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), and Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) particularly had weak sales in July and August consecutively.

Despite the countrywide economic and trade hurdles, the sales of some cars remained strong. Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) in particular, saw a massive 860% rise in sales last month, outselling HACL, which is a major milestone.

The list of five best-selling cars in August is as follows:

Note: Non-PAMA members such as Kia, Changan, Proton, Haval, MG, Prince-DFSK, and United did not share their official sales figures.

Honda City

Honda City’s popularity has become undeniable, following its sales in the past few months. The sub-compact sedan beat Toyota Corolla — one of Pakistan’s most popular cars — as well as other subcompact cars like Suzuki Swift and Toyota Yaris.

HACL sold a meager 830 units of City last month, coming in at the bottom of the list. However, its sales will likely bounce back once the automakers find a way to cope with import hurdles.

Hyundai Tucson

In a surprising turn of events, HNMPL has cracked into the bestsellers’ list, courtesy of its star crossover, Hyundai Tucson.

The automaker sold an impressive 985 units of Tucson last month, beating out several top sellers that make this list. However, the sales of all crossover SUVs including Tucson will likely remain below the 1,000-unit mark going forward, given the recent price and tax rate hikes.

Toyota Yaris

Toyota witnessed an improvement in sales in August. Yaris, in particular, saw a major jump of 102% in sales, compared to July. Last month, Toyota IMC sold 1,306 units of Yaris, which has landed it in the 3rd spot among the best-selling vehicles in Pakistan.

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla has reclaimed its position as the best-selling sedan in Pakistan despite a tumultuous production month. Toyota IMC sold 1,595 units of the Corolla in July 2022, which is a strong showing for the compact sedan, given the ongoing operational slump.

Suzuki Alto

As always, Suzuki Alto remains the best-selling car in Pakistan despite a major decline in its sales. In August, PSMC sold 2,293 units of the Alto, making it the best-selling car in Pakistan for the 8th consecutive month this year.

Even with Alto’s sales, PSMC observed a huge decrease due to weak sales of the remaining lineup. All automakers and industry experts expect a further decline in demand in the coming days due to the dollar rate resurgence, resultant price hikes, and lengthy delivery delays.