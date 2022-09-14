Satellite Rescue Stations To Be Set Up on Major Highways Across KP

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will establish 8 satellite rescue 1122 stations on major highways of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). It has partnered with USAID and the provincial government to execute the KP Reconstruction Program.

PDMA will set up the rescue stations on Bannu-Kohat Road, Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway, and Swat Motorway. Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain says that the department will also allocate a mini ambulance service and the stations will be powered by solar energy.

He said that the rescue station project will cost Rs. 18.5 million rupees to set up. The department will complete the stations by December 2022, Hussain added.

Standing Committee’s Grievance with NHA

During a recent session, the standing committee on communications voiced its grievances regarding National Highway Authority’s (NHA) performance.

At the session, NHA briefed Senator Prince Omar Ahmadzai about the devastation caused to the road infrastructure by recent floods. The participants criticized NHA for not performing its duties properly.

Senator Saifullah Abro lamented the increase in toll tax on motorways from Rs. 160 to over Rs. 1,000. The hike has made it difficult for people to use motorways, he added.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha stated that the department should prioritize restoring roads using the toll tax money. He added that the M2 has deteriorated to a dangerous degree and that it is difficult to travel on it.

Public’s Ire

The decision to reinstate the exemption of toll taxes for MNAs also came during the same session which did not sit well with the public.

Social media was stormed by angry citizens saying that the government is throwing its weight onto the public while benefiting from corruption and no accountability. People demand the equal imposition of taxes on government servants.