Sindh Notifies Official Routes of People’s Bus Service

The Sindh government has revealed an official list of People’s Bus Service routes and the stops that they entail.

The notification highlights the following details:

Route 1 stretches between Khokhra Paar and PT Tower.

Route 2 from North Nazimabad to Landhi, via Nagin Chorangi and NIPA Chorangi.

Route 3 from Nagin Chorangi to Korangi passing through North Nazimabad and Civic Center.

Route 4 goes from North Karachi to Tower, via Al-Asif square, Federal B area, and Empress market.

Route 5 stretches between Surjani town and Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate (SITE) area, going through Zia-ud-din Chorangi, KDA Chorangi, and Musa Colony.

Route 6 starts from Orangi and goes through Singer Chorangi, Banaras, Paposh Nagar, Garden, DHA Phase 1, ending at Shan Chorangi.

Route 7 goes from Mosamyaat, through Baldia Town, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and the Federal B area, to Gadafi Town.

Route 8 goes from at Gulshan-e-Hadeed, through Malir, Steel Town, and Quaidabad, to Malir city.

Route 9 stretches between Numaish Chorangi and Sea View Karachi, going through Capri Cinema, Zainab Market, and Metropole.

People’s Bus Breakdown

Recently, one of the new buses broke down on I.I. Chundrigar Road. Viral social media images showed the passengers pushing the unserviceable bus out of the road.

According to details, these buses can accommodate 54 passengers at a time. However, they are often overcrowded with over 150 passengers. The passengers complained that the buses are starting to show signs of dilapidation due to frequent overloading.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered the urgent rehabilitation of all People’s Bus Service routes. He approved Rs. 1.5 billion for the repair of all routes.