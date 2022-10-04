All New Toyota Yaris Debuts in Saudi Arabia

Toyota Yaris 2023 is beginning to spread throughout the Asian market. The automaker recently debuted its new subcompact sedan in Saudi Arabia with a different engine compared to other markets.

According to a recent update, the Saudi-spec Yaris has a Daihatsu-sourced naturally aspirated 1.3-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 97 horsepower (hp) and 122 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, which it sends to the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox.

According to Toyota’s claims, the engine has an amazing fuel economy of 22 kilometers per liter. However, the real-time figures may vary, based on the traffic and road conditions, as well as the driving style.

Details

The remaining attributes of the Saudi-spec Yaris are the same as other countries. It has a similar exterior and interior design, which is a major improvement over its predecessor.

Other features include:

6 Airbags

Push Start

9-Inch Infotainment System with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Connectivity

6 Speaker Stereo

Follow me Home Function

Theft Deterrent System

Speed Auto Lock

ABS + EBD + Brake Assist

Cruise Control

Pedal Misuse Control

Front Departure Alert

Automatic High Beam

Lane Departure Alert

Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)

Traction control (TC)

Hill-start assist (HSA)

Multiple Drive Modes: Eco, Normal, Sports

7-Inch TFT Digital Instrument Cluster

The high-end features include Toyota Safety Sense, which entails rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, 360-degree camera, autonomous emergency braking, pre-collision warning, etc.

The new Yaris is offered in Saudi Arabia in three variants. The prices of those variants are as follows:

Yaris Y — Rs. 3.7 million

Yaris Y Plus — Rs. 4.1 million

Yaris YX — Rs. 4.5 million

Toyota’s Plans for Pakistan

For now, launching a new Yaris in Pakistan does not seem to be on Toyota Indus Motor Company’s (IMC) immediate agenda. In fact, amid the ongoing turmoil, any new launch in Pakistan seems out of question.

Recent reports stated that the company had been upgrading its assembly plant to locally assemble hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) by 2023. However, the company is currently struggling to keep up the supply of its existing models in Pakistan due to production cuts. Toyota IMC is likely to let the proverbial dust settle before launching any new car in Pakistan.