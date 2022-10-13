Suzuki Dominates The Top 5 Best Selling Cars of September 2022

Note: Non-PAMA members such as Kia, Changan, Proton, Haval, MG, Prince-DFSK, and United did not share their official sales figures.

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris has witnessed an improvement in sales and demand. Despite a 40% decline in sales compared to last month, Yaris managed to break into the five bestsellers of September 2022.

Toyota IMC does not reveal the segregated sales of its sedans anymore. However, market sources told ProPakistani that the company sold slightly under 800 units of Yaris, which has landed it in the 5th spot among the best-selling vehicles in Pakistan.

Honda City

6th Generation Honda City’s success has become definite, following its sales in the past few months. The sub-compact sedan has previously beaten the Toyota Corolla — one of Pakistan’s most popular cars — as well as other subcompact cars like Suzuki Swift and Toyota Yaris.

Sources aware of the separate sales figures say that HACL sold just over 950 units of City last month, coming in at the 4th spot on the list. However, its sales will likely bounce back once the automakers normalize their operations.

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla has, once again, become the best-selling sedan in Pakistan despite its now-hefty price tag. Toyota IMC sold close to 1000 units of the Corolla in September 2022, which is a strong showing for the compact sedan, given the ongoing operational slump.

Suzuki Swift

Continuing on its strong trajectory, Suzuki Swift has become the second-best-selling car last month, beating several consistent performers. Despite a decline in sales as of late due to production cuts, PSMC sold 1,263 units of Swift, making it the best-selling subcompact family car of September 2022.

Suzuki Alto