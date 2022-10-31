Locally-Assembled Haval H6 Hybrid Officially Launched in Pakistan

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has jumped several steps ahead of its rivals by launching the locally assembled Haval H6 hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) in Pakistan. This is a significant development as H6 HEV is Pakistan’s first locally assembled Hybrid Electric Vehicle.

The revelation regarding its launch in Pakistan was made via a live premiere video featuring SEWL’s Executive Director Mian Muhammad Ali Hameed and Suneel Sarfaraz Munj of Pakwheels.com. In the video, Hameed and Munj gave a basic overview of the Hybrid SUV and revealed that SEWL will begin taking bookings for it on November 1, 2022.

Details

Haval H6 HEV is a C-segment crossover SUV that rivals MG HS PHEV, Toyota RAV-4 Hybrid, Honda CR-V, and other similar crossovers. It has a familiar turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that, combined with the output of an electric motor, makes a handsome 240 horsepower and 530 Newton-meters of torque.

The hybrid powertrain sends power to the front wheels only via Haval’s 2-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). The vehicle is capable of going from 0 to 100 kilometers in around 7.5 seconds.

Hameed stated that, in the city, H6 HEV is capable of doing 18 kilometers in a liter through city traffic, while the highway consumption is even better. He added that H6 HEV’s top speed is limited to 180 km/h to preserve the electric motor and battery.

H6 HEV has the same features as the 2.0T AWD variant including:

6 Airbags

360º camera

Traction and Stability Control

Hill Start Assist and Descent Control

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Collision Warning

Autonomous Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control

Wireless charging

Smart infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto configuration

Climate Control with rear A.C. vents

Keyless entry and go

Electronic Parking Brake

Multiple drive modes

Panoramic sunroof

Ventilated seats

Heads-up Display (HuD)

Ambient lighting

Price

The price of Haval H6 HEV is as follows:

Booking Amount Rs. 1.9 million Price Rs. 9.75 million

Haval H6 HEV is a major upgrade over the 1.5T FWD and 2.0T AWD variants, especially in terms of performance and efficiency. But, a better variant also warrants a bigger price tag.

Hameed stated that the company is taking limited bookings for the time being due to the limited number of locally assembled units. He added that the company will pace up the production soon, once more CKD kits arrive.

Nonetheless, this is a promising step from SEWL that will likely push other local automakers to follow its trail.