Islamabad Police to Take Action Against Motorcycles Without Number Plates

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police Akbar Nasir Khan’s special directives have led to the deployment of special squads in the federal capital to target motorcycles without number plates and registration. These squads will conduct indiscriminate operation on major highways and roads.

In order to step up the enforcement of legal actions against motorcycles without number plates and registration, special squads have been deployed in the territory by the Islamabad Traffic Police.

The special squads will carry out indiscriminate operations across a number of major roads and highways in the federal capital. In order to prevent potential incidents as well as terror concerns, or in response to any law and order situation, these squads will also conduct special operations.

Safe City’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) remarked that the Islamabad Capital Police is utilizing all available resources to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property. He stated that no element would be allowed to disrupt the peace of the city, and that it is the top priority of the Islamabad Police to resolve citizen complaints.