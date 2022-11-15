2024 Toyota Prado to Feature a Hybrid Diesel Engine

Toyota will incorporate a diesel hybrid powertrain in the upcoming Prado SUV. According to Best Car of Japan, Toyota will unveil the next-generation Prado next year.

According to the report, the 2024 Prado will sit on a brand-new TNGA-F platform. It will have the same turbocharged 2.8-liter diesel engine, but with a mild-hybrid system paired to it.

This system will offer momentary drive assistance and power the air-conditioning unit to enhance fuel economy. The Prado will also likely offer options of a 2.4 or 2.5-liter petrol four-cylinder, and a 3.3-liter V6 diesel engine – also with hybrid technology and a turbocharger.

The scribe also claims that the next-gen’s hybrid diesel variant will cost less than the top variant. Although it did not confirm if the range-toping variant will also be a mild hybrid. Along with better fuel economy, Hybrid Prado will get a power bump as well.

Toyota will include the new hybrid powerplant in other cars such as Land Cruiser, Fortuner, Hiace, GranAce, and other large vehicles with rear-wheel or four-wheel drive drivetrains. It is currently pairing its mild-hybrid systems with 2.5 and 3.5-liter engines.

Toyota Prius Reborn

Last week, Toyota began teasing the all-new Prius ‘Reborn’ hinting at its imminent arrival. Recent reports suggested that the company may kill off the Prius in the interest of a new offering, however, the latest announcement has officiated the 5th generation Prius’s launch.

Spy shots of a new Prius in camouflage caught the internet by storm as it confirmed that the company is working on a new model for the global market.

Although the details in the teaser are sparse, the test unit photos gave away some details. The new Prius follows a similar design language as its predecessor, with smooth body lines and a curved silhouette.

Although not much is known about the car, speculations suggest that it will likely have a hybrid-assisted 1.6-liter engine. Toyota will debut the new Prius in Japan today.