Islamabad Police Shares New Speed Limits For Major Roads

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has revised speed limits on various roads and highways in Islamabad. The department has advised the public to stay within the limits or be ready to receive a hefty e-challan at their doorstep.

It highlighted in the announcement that the speed limit on Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Highway, and Murree Road will be 80 km/h for Light Transport Vehicles (LTV) and 65 km/h for Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTV).

The notification added that the speed limit at Constitution Avenue, Jinnah Avenue, Faisal Avenue, Khayaban-e-Iqbal, Park Road, 7th Avenue, and 9th Avenue is now 70 for LTVs and 65 for HTVs. It further stated that the speed limit on IJP road for both LTVs and HTVs is 60 km/h, while on Kahuta Road, both vehicles cannot go any faster than 40 km/h.

Other major roads in the capital will have a speed limit of 50 km/h for both HTV and LTV. Service roads will have a speed limit of 60 km/h for LTV on dual roads and 40 km/h on single roads, while HTV will have a speed limit of 40 km/h in both cases.

ICTP has reduced the speed limit on Islamabad’s street and sectoral roads to 30 km/h for LTV and 25 km/h for HTV, especially near schools and hospitals. It will monitor the speed of all vehicles via Safe City Cameras and will send fines to the violators.

Intelligent Traffic Signals

A student at NUST has developed an automated traffic signal system that will operate solely on traffic observation, eliminating the potential for traffic congestion.

According to the details, the signals will be managed by a modern system and an app that will prevent traffic congestion on any road. Instead of remaining green or red for the allotted time, the signals will flash in accordance with traffic conditions.

In addition, the signals will favor emergency and security vehicles. It can recognize an ambulance, a fire truck, or any other special vehicle, prioritizing open passage for such vehicles.

Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority, has also expressed interest in the new signal technology and has invited the student to a meeting.