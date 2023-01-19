NHA to Restart Double-Road Construction Between Rawalpindi and Kahuta

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has requested a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to continue the construction of a double road from Kahuta to Rawalpindi.

The proposed project will see the construction of a 28-kilometer, two-way road from Kak Pul, Islamabad, to Kahuta. In response to the NHA’s request, the CDA has asked for information regarding the proposed design of the project.

It’s important to note that the project was first initiated in 2018 under the leadership of Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi, but was put on hold under Prime Minister Imran Khan. The NHA is now reviving the project after a four-year hiatus.

The cost of the project was estimated to be Rs. 13 billion in March 2018, however, due to the delay, the expenses have grown significantly.

The double-road construction between Kahuta and Rawalpindi is seen as a crucial development for the region as it will improve connectivity and reduce travel time for commuters.