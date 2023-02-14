Federal Ombudsman Takes Notice of Increase in Prices of Locally Manufactured Vehicles

The Federal Ombudsman has taken notice of reports and a large number of complaints received against the multiple hikes in the prices of locally manufactured vehicles and issued a notice to the Ministry of Industries and Production for a detailed report on the issue.

The Ombudsman noted that the increase in the prices of vehicles unilaterally by the manufacturers, without any oversight mechanism, is tantamount to maladministration. The Ombudsman has asked the Ministry of Industries and Production to ascertain the fact whether auto manufacturers were charging over and above the prices at the time of delivery of vehicles to the detriment of the customers who had initially deposited the due price.

The Ombudsman further noted that it is clear that it was a responsibility of the Ministry of Industries and Production to regulate and monitor the prices.

The Engineering Development Board (EDB) when asked about this matter said that it does not have any mechanism to monitor or regulate the prices of vehicles.

Accordingly, the Federal Ombudsman, in the public interest, has asked for a comprehensive report on the matter within a fortnight from the Ministry of Industries and Production & EDB.

It is pertinent to mention here that in recent weeks almost all local auto manufacturers have increased prices of vehicles more than once.