New Speed Breaker on Islamabad’s Major Expressway Creates Huge Mess

Islamabad Capital Territory Police’s (ICTP) decision to create a speed breaker on the expressway has become a massive headache for daily commuters.

The move aims to “improve” safety and security measures in the capital city. Little did the administration know that it will result in massive traffic jams on an extremely busy road, causing frustration among the masses.

The speed breaker is situated right before the Faizabad checkpost, causing vehicles to slow down and creating congestion on the expressway during peak hours. This not only causes a massive traffic jam hindering everyone, but it also delays commuters heading to schools and offices.

In addition, ambulances and emergency vehicles are also facing difficulties in navigating through the traffic jam leading to a potentially life-threatening situation. A commuter told ProPakistani:

I saw three ambulances stuck in traffic at different points. They couldn’t move because of the traffic jam and we couldn’t give way to them because there was no space.

It bears mentioning that Faizabad is a main convergence point for traffic coming from Murree Road and IJP Road. This creates a bottleneck and a major traffic jam, the tail-end of which touches Khanna Bridge, which is 6.4 kilometers from Faizabad.

Citizens of the twin cities are expressing their frustration with the situation. Many urged the authorities via social media to find a more efficient solution that would not hamper commuters.

ICTP has defended its decision to construct the speed breaker, stating that it is essential for ensuring the safety and security of the capital. They have also vowed to look into the matter and explore other options to minimize the inconvenience.