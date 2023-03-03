Honda Announces Third Huge Increase in Bike Prices This Year

The rampant depreciation of the local currency has prompted a new wave of price hikes that are pummeling the populace.

The most recent participant in this saga is Atlas Honda, which has increased prices by as much as Rs. 25,000.

Effective immediately, the price of new Honda bikes are as follows:

Model Old Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) CD 70 137,900 144,900 7,000 CD 70 Dream 147,500 155,500 8,000 Pridor 181,500 190,000 10,600 CG 125 205,900 214,900 9,000 CG 125 Special Edition 243,900 255,000 12,000 CB 125 F 330,900 350,000 20,000 CB 150 F 418,900 443,900 25,000 CB 150 F SE 422,900 447,900 25,000

Bike sales and profits are suffering as a result of recent production hiccups. Furthermore, Honda has announced multiple price increases since January 2023, which has dampened demand.

The dollar rate has observed a steep rise in recent days, giving way to a new series of price hikes across the automotive industry.

While there is eery silence in the market at the moment, it is likely that other bike makers will soon follow in Honda’s footsteps.

With that prospect on the horizon, bike sales are likely to plummet further.