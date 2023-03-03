Honda Announces Third Huge Increase in Bike Prices This Year

The rampant depreciation of the local currency has prompted a new wave of price hikes that are pummeling the populace.
The most recent participant in this saga is Atlas Honda, which has increased prices by as much as Rs. 25,000.
Effective immediately, the price of new Honda bikes are as follows:
|Model
|Old Prices (Rs.)
|Revised Prices (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|CD 70
|137,900
|144,900
|7,000
|CD 70 Dream
|147,500
|155,500
|8,000
|Pridor
|181,500
|190,000
|10,600
|CG 125
|205,900
|214,900
|9,000
|CG 125 Special Edition
|243,900
|255,000
|12,000
|CB 125 F
|330,900
|350,000
|20,000
|CB 150 F
|418,900
|443,900
|25,000
|CB 150 F SE
|422,900
|447,900
|25,000
Bike sales and profits are suffering as a result of recent production hiccups. Furthermore, Honda has announced multiple price increases since January 2023, which has dampened demand.
The dollar rate has observed a steep rise in recent days, giving way to a new series of price hikes across the automotive industry.
While there is eery silence in the market at the moment, it is likely that other bike makers will soon follow in Honda’s footsteps.
With that prospect on the horizon, bike sales are likely to plummet further.