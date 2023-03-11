New Transport Company Launched in Abu Dhabi

A law has been passed by the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Transport Company (ADTC).

The new company will fall under the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs and will help Abu Dhabi develop an integrated and sustainable transportation system.

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed has issued a law to establish Abu Dhabi Transport Company. pic.twitter.com/UkhOUx3hJn — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) March 10, 2023

ADTC will be responsible for the transport system in both rural and urban regions. It will also develop a railway network and introduce vehicle and bus rental services in the emirate.

Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs has also passed the resolution for the formation of the company’s board of directors. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will serve as the Chairman, whereas Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Muna Al Dhaheri, Shadi Khalid Malak, Saeed Rashid Al Zaabi, Talal Al Dhiyebi, and Ahmed Al Hashemi will serve as members.

Upcoming Railway Network Between UAE and Oman

UAE’s Etihad Rail Company and Oman Rail Network will jointly develop UAE-Oman 303 km railway track at a value of $3 billion to boost regional economic activity.

The passenger trains traveling at 200 km/h, will reduce travel time from Sohar to Abu Dhabi to only 1 hour and 40 minutes and from Sohar to Al Ain to only 47 minutes. Freight trains will travel at up to 120 km/h.