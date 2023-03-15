Dubai Among Top in List Most Economical Public Transports in the World

Public transport in Dubai has been named one of the most economical in the world, with a monthly pass costing AED 350, which is merely 2.3% of the average net salary.

According to the latest study by a shopping platform, Picodi.com, Dubai is among the most affordable cities for public transport, trailing behind Rome, New York, Singapore, Warsaw, and Berlin.

However, Dubai has the most expensive single-journey ticket in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), costing AED 7.50. Meanwhile, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, and Abu Dhabi, offer one-way tickets at AED 2.

Only Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi have monthly passes in the UAE with Dubai offering the most expensive one at AED 350 and Abu Dhabi the most affordable one at AED 80.

The study evaluated the prices of single-journey tickets and monthly passes as of March 2023 using net salary data from numbeo.com, a cost-of-living database.

The most expensive cities in terms of public transport are London ($5.19), Zurich ($4.75), and Oslo ($3.91). Here is the list showing most affordable cities for public transport:

City Single ticket cost (USD) Monthly pass cost (USD) Monthly pass vs. average net wage Sao Paulo (Brazil) 0.85 65 14.3% Istanbul (Turkey) 0.53 41 7.5% London (UK) 5.19 271 7.4% Melbourne (Australia) 3.17 190 5.1% Toronto (Canada) 2.38 116 3.7% Paris (France) 2.25 90 3.1% Johannesburg (South Africa) 1.12 44 3.0% Moscow (Russia) 0.68 35 2.9% Mumbai (India) 0.23 15 2.4% Dubai (UAE) 2.04 95 2.3% Rome (Italy) 1.61 38 2.2% New York (US) 2.75 127 2.1% Singapore 1.41 96 1.9% Warsaw (Poland) 0.99 22 1.8% Berlin (Germany) 3.21 31 1.0%

Interestingly, Luxembourg, Tallin (Estonia), and Valletta (Malta) provide free public transport to their citizens, according to the study.

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai

RTA is responsible for planning and providing integrated transportation in Dubai, including roads, public transportation, parking, and traffic management. The authority oversees the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, water taxis, and taxis, as well as other modes of transportation.