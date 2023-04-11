NHA Opens Mansehra-Naran-Jalkha Road Ahead of Eid Holidays

On Monday, the National Highway Authority (NHA) used heavy machinery to clear and open the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkha (MNJ) road to Naran ahead of the Eid holidays.

According to sources, Kaghan and Naran’s tourist attractions have been inaccessible at various points for the past six months. Annually, between November and March, glaciers move downslope and cause roadblocks.

This time, the road has been opened prior to Eid-ul-Fitr vacations so that tourists can easily travel to Naran and Kaghan.

Currently, MNJ Road has been opened from Balakot to Naran for all types of traffic. Although, the road from Naran to Babusar Top is still closed and will not be fully operational for a few more days.

The Babusar Top route is the shortest access to Pakistan’s northern regions, but services are typically only available for half the year due to heavy snowfall.

As Eid vacations approach, Saith Matiullah, President of the Hotel Association Naran, thanked NHA for opening the MNJ road as promised and in time for the approaching holiday season.