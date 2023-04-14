Toyota to Launch 10 New EVs in the Next 3 Years

In his first public speech as Toyota President and CEO, Koji Sato pledged to pursue electrification “in a practical manner” within a week.

At the end of January, the Japanese manufacturer announced that Sato will succeed Akio Toyoda as the new CEO on April 1. Toyoda unveiled 16 EVs in December 2021 that will take physical and functional forms soon.

Toyota Vice President, Hiroki Nakajima, said the automaker will launch 10 fully electric vehicles by 2026.

He added that Toyota will create a special unit to develop next-generation EVs, led by one person with “full authority” over development, production, and business. He added that this unit’s leader has been chosen and will be revealed next month.

Toyota claims to have learned “a lot” from developing its battery-electric bZ4X, in addition to improving EV performance, drivability, and battery management, as well as how to restructure its business.

Lexus, Toyota’s luxury brand, will launch a next-generation battery-electric vehicle by 2026, Sato said in February. The report says the manufacturer will launch two more locally developed models in China next year.

Toyota EVP of Business Planning, Yoichi Miyazaki, told Nikkei Asia that the company is “proceeding as scheduled” to sell 3.5 million EVs by 2030. While offering hybrids and plug-in hybrids, it will “attentively respond to promote the use of as many battery EVs as possible” in each region.