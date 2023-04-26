BMW to Launch New 5-Series in October Including an Electric Version

BMW will finally unveil the all-new 5-Series on May 24. The unveiling will also feature the all-electric BMW i5 sedan.

Little is known about both cars. Although, reports suggest that their production will start this summer and they will go on sale in October.

BMW didn’t reveal the car’s power and torque figures. The eDrive40’s range is 295 miles, while the battery size is still unknown.

The new i5 will have hands-free Highway Assistant technology. The technology allows drivers to look in the mirror to change lanes without touching the steering wheel. The 7 Series will receive this feature via an over-the-air update after the 5 Series launches this autumn.

BMW will offer combustion engines, plug-in hybrids, and electrified 5 Series models. The M5 will debut with a plug-in hybrid powertrain later.

The spy photographers caught the 5 Series Touring testing in public, which could lead to an electrified M Performance trim. Speculations suggest that the 5 Series Waggon lineup will feature plug-in hybrid technology, but not the sedans.