Strict Action Ordered Against Illegal Parking in Lahore

Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has ordered strict action against parking in commercial buildings without permits.

The survey and field reports determined the prudent course of action in the next meeting. Police and administration will collaborate with the local administration to bring the efforts to fruition.

The meeting will feature high-level officials from Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA), Water and sanitation agency (WASA), District Administration, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), police security in-charges, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will attend the meeting.

ALSO READ Here’s How Much Toyota Yaris With Aero Kit Costs

The department will seal non-compliant plazas and buildings, and fine parking areas. The joint operation will involve all LDA and MCL metropolitan wings and ACs.

According to the commissioner, 9 main avenues across Lahore are being converted into model roads. Encroachments along these roads will be eradicated in a citywide operation.

The commissioner stated that the business fraternity had been given relief for parking maintenance, along with a stern order to rehabilitate commercial buildings, plazas, shopping centers, and megastores on an urgent basis.