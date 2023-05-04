Ghandhara Automobiles Shuts Down Production Indefinitely

Ghandhara Automobiles Limited (GAL) — formerly known as Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) — has shut down its assembly plant till further notice. Although, the reason for the shutdown isn’t the dreaded ‘inventory shortage’ that the car industry has grown accustomed to.

In the official notification, the company cited “extensive upgradation activities in the paint shop” as the reason for the indefinite production suspension.

The notification is as follows:

What Does This Mean for Sales?

This development raises the question of how the company will fare in terms of sales during the shutdown. The answer is that the automaker will rely on the pre-produced units in its inventory.

Chery Pakistan — GAL’s partner in automobile assembly and sales — has niche products in the form of Tiggo 4 and Tiggo 8 Pro. Tiggo 4 Pro hails from the B segment while Tiggo 8 hails from the C+ segment. These categories are not among the most popular in Pakistan.

The B+ and C segment SUVs such as Honda HR-V and Kia Sportage respectively, are more popular in our market. Chery Pakistan does not operate in these segments. Therefore, it will continue selling the cars that are still waiting to be sold.