McDonald’s Pakistan to Use Electric Bikes to Deliver Food

McDonald’s and Vlektra have joined forces to make food delivery more environment-friendly. The partnership sees the popular fast-food brand procure electric bikes for its delivery bike fleet.

VLEKTRA and McDonald’s Pakistan posted the following image to their Instagram stories:

It is unknown if the service is confined to Karachi. Other than the cosmopolitan areas of Pakistan, charging may be a concern for the company.

Details

VLEKTRA is among the pioneering lithium-ion electric motorcycle brands in Pakistan. The company manufactures electric bikes and currently has three models in its lineup.

The model in the photos looks to be a different model than those shown on the website. The bike seems more basic and stripped down compared to the Bolt and the Retro.

The reports do not specify which model will be given to McDonald’s, their specifications, or their prices. Although, a new base model for McDonald’s implies that the company may launch it for mass consumers as well soon.