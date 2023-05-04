Kia Teases New Variant of its Best Selling SUV

Kia Lucky Motor Corp. (KLMC) has teased a new variant of its popular Sportage SUV for the Pakistani market. While the company is yet to officially christen the new variant, it is being referred to as ‘Black Edition’.

As per some photos shared on the internet, the SUV will have black paint, wheels, grille, and other cosmetic elements to give it a sleek and stylish look. The caption, “Get ready for an experience as extraordinary as a black rose,” also gives away possible details of the upcoming model.

While details about the new variant’s features have not yet been released, the ‘Black Edition’ is expected to offer the same level of performance and technology as the standard Sportage lineup.

It’s likely to have the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 155 horsepower (hp) and 195 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Kia’s decision to introduce a ‘Black Edition’ variant for the Pakistani market is a curious one, as the sales are currently weak due to the ongoing economic and operational challenges. Furthermore, the price hikes have also taken a toll on new car demand.

ALSO READ Ghandhara Automobiles Shuts Down Production Indefinitely

The Sportage is also getting a bit old compared to its modern competitors. A mild refresh may increase public interest.