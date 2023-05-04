Peugeot e-2008 Can’t Even Go From Islamabad to Lahore on Single Charge

Electric vehicles don’t seem to be ready yet for the mass market. Bermaz Auto Alliance previewed the Peugeot e-2008 at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023. For reference, the company’s first all-electric compact SUV debuted globally in 2019.

e-2008 is an all-electric SUV powered by a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery powers a single, front-mounted electric motor that makes 134 hp and 260 Nm of torque.

This setup allows for a driving range of 320 kilometers on a single charge. Compared to its competitors, this is not an impressive driving range. DC fast charging at a 100 kW station can charge the e-2008 to 80% in 30 minutes. AC charging (Type 2 connection) at 11 kW takes 4.5 hours.

ALSO READ Ghandhara Automobiles Shuts Down Production Indefinitely

Besides the “e” badging on the side scuttles and a body-colored front grille, the e-2008 looks like a regular 2008. e-2008’s switch-type gear selector is unique, but Peugeot’s i-Cockpit dominates the interior.

The remaining features of the little SUV are also the same as the internal combustion engine-powered models. The company has not announced a launch date or price for the e-2008.