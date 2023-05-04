United Increases Prices of its Best-Selling Bikes

Atlas Honda and Yamaha’s announcements have given rise to a new wave of price hikes in the two-wheeler industry. In a recent development, United has increased the prices of its most popular bikes by a small margin.

With effect from May 9, the new prices will be as follows:

Bikes Current Prices (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) US 70 106,500 109,500 3,000 US 100 112,000 115,000 3,000 US 125 159,500 164,500 5,000

Interestingly, the bike maker did not increase the prices of US 100 Scooty, US 150, and its electric bikes. It did not mention any particular reason for the hike either.

According to recent government data, a large percentage of bike manufacturing has been localized in Pakistan. This leaves little reason for motorcycle manufacturers to increase prices so frequently and by such large margins.

Due to the recent price hikes, brand-new bikes have gone beyond reach for a majority of buyers. People have demanded the government’s attention to the matter but haven’t received any response from the concerned parties.