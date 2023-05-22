Dubai to Resolve Traffic Jams With AI

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has decided to use artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor traffic and improve its flow on roads.

It has launched an advanced Enterprise Platform, which will develop AI and data science solutions for traffic jams in the city.

The new platform is capable of processing RTA-owned data and making it useful for training AI models. These models

Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors RTA, Mattar Al Tayer, remarked the initiative will turn Dubai into the world’s smartest metropolitan.

The AI platform will serve as a foundation for many projects that RTA intends to do with AI in the future. It has over 100 ideas for using AI in different areas. Some of them include taking care of RTA’s assets like buildings and vehicles and making services smarter for customers and employees. It will also help speed up administrative work.

The overall plan is in line with UAE’s strategy for AI and shows how important data and AI are for making decisions and preparing for the future. It will help RTA become one of the top government agencies not just regionally, but also globally.