Toyota Prius is Likely Getting a Sporty Version Soon

Toyota may unveil its next GR-tuned model at the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 10-11.

According to Toyota Gazoo Racing,

A concept car equipped with vehicle technologies that have been developed through numerous challenges in motorsports participation will be exhibited.

A teaser image accompanying the announcement shows a car’s front apron with four fog lamps on each side of a prominent central intake, reminiscent of its GR010 Hybrid endurance racer’s headlamps.

The intake has a “GR” badge, a license plate holder (not needed on a race car), a prominent front lip, and dive planes.

Toyota isn’t revealing the car’s identity, but the front bumper’s towing point covers and upper intake slit resemble the fifth-generation Prius. In 2017, Toyota launched its GR Sport line-up, which included the plug-in hybrid Prius PHV GR Sport with aesthetic, suspension, and chassis upgrades.

Toyota is teasing a new concept car that may be a GR Prius. The most powerful Prius has a 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid powertrain with 223 PS (220 hp or 164 kW).

The full GR treatment could boost power and give sportier styling to the already good-looking Prius. The current GR lineup includes the Supra, Yaris, Corolla, and 86. Next month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans will reveal whether or not the new GR model is a Prius.