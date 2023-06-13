Islamabad’s Rs. 4.9 Billion IJP Road to be Officially Inaugurated for Public Tomorrow

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has achieved a significant milestone by completing the long-awaited IJP Road project.

The inauguration ceremony of the Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Road project will be held tomorrow, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as the chief guest.

The CDA board has renamed the IJP Road to Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Road to honor the national hero. This decision was made to recognize the sacrifices made by Colonel Sher Khan in defense of the country.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the 11th Avenue project and inaugurate the 7th Avenue Interchange. These projects have an estimated cost of billions of rupees.

The Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Road project was constructed at a cost of 4.9 billion rupees, while the 7th Avenue Interchange was completed at a cost of 1.7 billion rupees. The upcoming 11th Avenue project will be constructed at a cost of 3.9 billion rupees.

After the inauguration of Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Road, a redesigning process will be initiated to enhance its features. The redesign will include the addition of four protected U-turns and eight overhead bridges for enhanced safety.

The redesign of the IJP Road aims to address the shortcomings and improve its infrastructure for the convenience of commuters. The Chairman of the CDA emphasized the construction of pedestrian bridges, service lanes, and dedicated lanes for cyclists as part of the redesigning process.

Pedestrian bridges will be constructed near the NUTECH University, Railway Carriage, Mandi Mor, and Katarian. Moreover, service lines for motorcyclists will be established along the IJP Road, ensuring safer and more efficient transportation options.

The estimated cost for the service lines towards Islamabad is approximately 700 million rupees. These initiatives by the CDA aim to improve the city’s infrastructure and provide enhanced facilities for residents and commuters.