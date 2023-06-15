News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Kia to Launch Large High-Performance Luxury Sedan in 2025

By Waleed Shah | Published Jun 15, 2023 | 6:02 pm

Kia is planning to capitalize on its electric vehicle (EV) development momentum and introduce a high-performance executive sedan. Dubbed ‘GT1’ the EV will likely be positioned in the mid-size segment, succeeding the Stinger.

According to a rumor, it will be an E-segment vehicle, making it a direct competitor to Tesla Model S and Mercedes Benz EQE.

The EV will use the new eM platform and a 113.2-kilowatt-hour battery pack. It will feature a larger battery than the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Tesla Model S, and Kia EV9, allowing it to travel 800 kilometers when completely charged.

The claim, which should be taken with a pinch of salt as Hyundai and Kia have not confirmed anything, says there will be several models depending on powertrain output. Single and dual-motor variants are rumored, with the range-topper supposedly having 603 horsepower. It would be the most powerful production vehicle by Kia, surpassing the EV6 GT.

Hyundai-Kia’s innovative architecture will be used in more than just the GT1 project. Modularity will apparently exceed the E-GMP. Kia will offer its current electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles until 2025, which is the timeline for this new Kia’s arrival. The Korean automaker doesn’t plan on making PHEVs for a long time, yet the high demand is keeping them around.


