Kia Hires Another Design Expert From German Luxury Carmaker

John Buckingham, former BMW designer, will lead Kia Next Design Exterior Group starting June 1.

British-born Buckingham worked with Faraday Future and Bentley before joining Kia. He was also the key figure behind the design of the second-generation (2018) BMW 8 Series.

Vice President Teck Koun Kim controls Kia’s exterior, interior, and CMF (Colour, Materials, Finish) design. Buckingham will solely design exteriors.

The pair will report to Kia Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center Karim Habib, who is also a former BMW designer. Regarding this major acquisition, Habib stated:

As Kia continues its transformation towards sustainable mobility and moves to become an aspirational brand, I am extremely happy to welcome John Buckingham to the Kia Global Design Center. His incredible talent and creativity will empower our team.

Buckingham echoed the same sentiment as his new boss. He stated:

It is with great honor and excitement that I join the Kia Next Design Exterior Group. I look forward to working with the hugely talented design team to help further define the brand’s Opposites United progressive design philosophy and apply this approach to the next generation of Kia vehicle exteriors. Together, we will build on the hugely impressive current products and work towards the next generation of design expression.

It bears mentioning that most modern BMWs have a polarising look. While acquiring a BMW design maestro is a significant development for the Korean automotive giant, it is feared that future Kias may also share the same divisiveness as BMW in terms of design.