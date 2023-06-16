All-New MG 4 EV Launched for Toyota Hilux Revo’s Price

Indonesia just saw the launch of the MG 4 electric vehicle (EV). The EV is up for sale in several other markets. One such market is Thailand, where the MG 4 is significantly cheaper.

Known in other markets as MG Mulan (a much better name in our opinion) the EV is an all-electric compact hatchback that competes with Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID 3, and Kia Niro EV.

The electric vehicle (EV) has a single electric motor on the rear axle that, in the base variant, sends up to 170 horsepower (hp) and 250 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the rear wheels, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of just 4 seconds. MG is also proud of the EV’s near 50:50 weight distribution that allows for excellent stability on twisty roads.

MG 4 has two battery options — 51 kWh and 64 kWh — however, the Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) that underpins MG 4, can support a 150 kWh battery pack as well. It offers up to 450 kilometers of range on a single charge. It has MG’s modern driver-assist features as well as the latest tech in safety and convenience.

In Thailand, MG 4 just costs the equivalent of Rs. 6.8 million, while in Indonesia, the EV starts from a staggering Rs. 12.3 million, which is a peculiar disparity, to say the least.