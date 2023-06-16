Viral Pictures of Tesla Cybertruck in Factory Camouflage Hint at Imminent Arrival

Tesla Cybertruck sightings in an urban setting have become a thing of wonder among car enthusiasts. Another series of photos of a Cybertruck prototype with factory camouflage has taken the internet by storm, hinting at an imminent arrival.

The latest spy shots are particularly unusual as Tesla rarely uses camouflage coverings on its test prototypes. However, it appears the corporation is pondering camo covers for the Cybertruck.

Tesla Cybertruck spotted in Palo Alto today with new camo wrap. More photos in thread. pic.twitter.com/CkpUmeosj5 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 14, 2023

Carmakers wrap prototypes of their new or revised models to hide their designs, dimensions, and other features. Conversely, the new Tesla prototypes are rarely camouflaged.

The desert camouflage has garnered appreciation from the netizens. The tactical skin makes the edgy pickup truck look extra tough and ready for an adventure.

Speculations also suggest that Tesla is, perhaps, concealing an upgrade under the new camouflage, which seems unlikely. The company is keeping a tight lid on the details regarding the truck. Elon Musk’s “Good thing we used camo lol” tweet doesn’t help either.

After seeing this, it is speculated that most people will start wrapping their Tesla Cybertrucks once they take delivery. Wraps will be appealing because the Cybertruck won’t be painted.

Tesla began offering in-house vehicle wrapping in China in 2020. Perhaps the future will see Tesla offer it in other markets, following the Cybertruck’s launch.