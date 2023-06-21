Are The Huge Sales of Chinese EVs Fake?

China has quickly become a global leader in terms of electric vehicle (EV) production and sales volume. Although, its rise to the top may be tainted, as alleged by a popular Youtuber.

In his recent video, Winston Sterzel highlighted that Chinese carmakers may have manipulated government incentives, capital, and sales figures.

Drone footage shows vast fields filled with thousands of abandoned Chinese EVs. These include the Geely Kandi K10, Neta V, and BYD e3. All EVs have registration plates.

Explaining this mysterious sight, Sterzel alleged that Chinese EV makers register unsold cars, and claim to have sold them to get government incentives.

Recently, a video went viral on social media, accompanied by the caption, “BYD inventory flooded, 600 cars waiting to be processed”. Another video included a vehicle registration form that shows the size of the Hangzhou plot where surplus inventory is currently withering away.

The site is a “Commercial business” facility on paper that covers 15,000 square meters. It is essentially a graveyard for thousands of unsold EVs.

“They pump these things out without doing market research, without seeing if they’re viable,” the YouTuber said of electric cars. The EV graveyard’s status and carmakers’ punishments for the alleged foul play are currently unknown.