Quetta to Get New Bus Service Next Week

Green Line bus service will commence full-scale operation on July 17 in Quetta and neighboring areas. The announcement via a tweet from Balochistan’s Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday.

The chief minister tweeted that the Green Bus Service will begin trials on July 13. Once the trial phase is complete, the service will be rolled out at full capacity on July 17 (Monday).

Great news for Quetta's citizens, especially students! The Government of Balochistan is all set to introduce the Green Bus Service. Trial operations will kick off on July 13, and the full-scale operations will be inaugurated on Monday, July 17. After a year of dedicated…… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/HAs1Ty847K — Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo (@AQuddusBizenjo) July 9, 2023

Bezinjo remarked:

After a year of dedicated efforts, we are delighted to bring the long-awaited and much-needed quality public transport system to Quetta.

He said that the general public will attend the inauguration ceremony.

In March, Balochistan’s transport secretary Dr. Muhammad Aslam Baloch claimed that 16 buses will run on the Sariab Road and Baleli route in the first phase.

He said that the government is working to provide the “best possible” travel amenities to citizens and will expand this service to more routes later.