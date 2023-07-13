Haval Records its 3rd Highest Sales Since Launch in Pakistan

With the launch of Haval Jolion, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has seen a marginal betterment in its monthly sales.

As pointed out by AutoXfinity, Haval Pakistan has posted its third-highest sales in June 2023 since its national debut. According to a report from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association (PAMA), the company sold 218 units of Haval H6 and Jolion combined, up 56% from the previous month’s sales.

Prior to this, Haval recorded its best sales month ever in January 2023, selling 416 units in a month. The next month, it recorded the second-best sales ever, with 280 units sold. June 2023, as marked the company’s return to form. However, with the sales of both SUVs clubbed, it is hard to give any one model credit for the increase in sales.

Locally Assembled Haval Jolion

In May 2023, Haval finally debuted the locally assembled Jolion in Pakistan as a competitor to the likes of the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and other similar SUVs. Compared to its competitors, though, Jolion is a futuristic and sharp-looking SUV, both, inside and out.

It has a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that sends 147 hp and 220 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. It has Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA) technology.

The suspension setup consists of McPherson Struts up front, and Torsion Bar Coil Spring suspension at the back. Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) hasn’t skimped on the features either, as the locally assembled Haval Jolion is loaded with high-tech amenities.

The price of the Jolion is a rather competitive Rs. 8.3 million, which is less than most of its rivals. With its host of features, looks, and cut-throat price, Jolion is a credible threat to several compact crossovers in Pakistan.