Luxury Car Imports on the Rise Under Current Govt Despite Low Dollar Reserves

Car imports in Completely Built-Up (CBU) form have risen in Pakistan significantly as of late.

According to a recent Tweet from Ali Khizar, a popular business analyst, a total of 1,159 cars in CBU form were imported to Pakistan in June 2023. The combined value of the said automotive imports is $20 million.

Out of the total number of cars, 1,033 were used, while 126 were brand new. The imports include cars such as Lamborghini Urus, BMW iX and i7, Mercedes-Benz EQS, EQC, S580, AMG G63, Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus LX570, Range Rover, and a few other basic passenger cars.

According to Khizar, the current government has made some revisions to the rules regarding imports under the baggage scheme. He added that, as a result, car imports will continue to increase in the coming months.

The netizens have raised concerns regarding the data shared by Khizar. A tweet stated that these policies are a strain on foreign exchange reserves and will weaken the economy further.