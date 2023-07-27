Here’s When Toyota May Finally Launch Locally-Assembled Corolla Cross in Pakistan

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has been hinting at the impending arrival of the locally assembled Corolla Cross in Pakistan since late 2021.

In December 2022, market chatter suggested that the company may launch its first hybrid model in the first half (H1) of 2023. However, the limited production and import restrictions reportedly brought those developments to a grinding halt.

In a recent report, autojournal.pk stated, citing a “reliable industry source” that the company may launch the Corolla Cross later this year. While the company hasn’t made an official announcement, the report speculates that the launch may take place in November 2023.

Earlier, a reliable source privy to the information told ProPakistani that the major structural and mechanical developments are complete and that the company is now working on the car’s fit and finish.

He added that the automaker has started working on the car’s nameplates, badges, and fitments. Citing a confidential document, the source added that the vendors are almost done developing the local parts, adding that Corolla Cross’s assembly may begin soon.