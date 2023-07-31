News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

New Road in Islamabad Starts Crumbling After First Monsoon Rain

By Waleed Shah | Published Jul 31, 2023 | 6:32 pm

The road along the newly-constructed bridge in Islamabad’s G10/4 could not withstand even the first monsoon rain spell.

The bridge and the accompanying road were constructed recently for Rs. 80 million. The heavy monsoon rainfall resulted in the adjacent road crumbling at the shoulders.

Social media users have expressed their anger with the civic agency for the poor construction work. They have pointed out that due to the lack of street lights, the road is prone to life-threatening accidents. One of the shoulders has been completely destroyed, leaving a blind ditch on the side of the road.

Bhara Kahu Debacle

The Bhara Kahu overpass project has also become notorious for its poor quality, execution, and workmanship. Another accident recently landed the federal administration and the civic agency in hot waters.

A recent Twitter video that a section of the structure fell onto a car, shattering its windshield and damaging the front.

Although the passengers and driver survived with minor injuries, the public was furious at the local authorities, administration, and Capital Development Authority (CDA).

In March 2023, the project saw two major accidents back to back. One accident occurred due to the shuttering collapse, while the other saw a whole section of the bridge crumble.

Netizens have demanded that the government keep an eye on developmental projects, especially in terms of their quality and design.


