Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Inaugurates Bhara Kahu Bypass

The prime minister inaugurated the long-awaited Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad on Thursday. The project is aimed to ease the Murree, Galyat, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir-bound traffic.

The 5.4-kilometer, 1350-meter overhead bridge project was completed in 9 months. The bypass, which cost over Rs. 6 billion, is designed to reduce traffic and give relief to commuters and visitors.

At the inauguration event, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted how the bypass will reduce traffic in Bhara Kahu, which had become a problem for locals and tourists. He acknowledged the project’s early hurdles, including land acquisition.

A Checkered Past

The Bhara Kahu Bypass project is notorious for its poor quality, execution, and workmanship. Another accident at the construction site landed the Federal Administration and the civic agency in hot waters last month.

A recent tweet revealed a video showing that a section of the structure fell onto a car, shattering its windshield and damaging its front end. Although the passengers and driver survived with minor injuries, the public is furious at the local authorities, administration, and Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Sadly, this wasn’t the first failure of this project. In March 2023, the project saw two major accidents back to back. One accident occurred due to the shuttering collapse, while the other saw a whole section of the bridge crumble.

The public hopes for the bypass to remain in good shape once it becomes operational.