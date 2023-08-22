Illegal Petrol Sales are Rising in Karachi

Karachi is struggling with illegal Iranian petrol selling throughout the city. According to a media report, certain individuals have established illegal petrol distribution operations, frequently selling Iranian gasoline in plastic canisters.

This illicit trade not only poses serious threats to public safety but also undermines legitimate businesses and government efforts to regulate the petroleum industry.

Local law enforcement agencies have taken note of this problem and are preparing to take action. The report also highlighted that, instead of taking action against the illegal trade, the police officers began purchasing gasoline from the individuals involved.

ALSO READ Repair of Rawalpindi’s Burned Down Metro Station Delayed Yet Again

Incidents in the past have demonstrated the dangers associated with the unrestricted sale of gasoline in such unregulated settings. Multiple fires have broken out in Karachi as a result of improper fuel handling and storage, placing lives and property at risk.

Concerned citizens have also appealed to the authorities to take action against the illegal sale of fuel in an unsafe environment.