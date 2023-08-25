Pakistani Bike Maker Set to Launch 200cc Sporty Street Bike Soon

Super Star Motorcycles — a Pakistan-based bike assembler — is gearing up to launch an entry-level sports bike with street fighter-like styling.

Dubbed the Super Sports 200, it is an entry-level enthusiast bike, much like the Hi-Speed Freedom 200 sports bike in Pakistan. For now, its features are unknown, although, the photo gives away a few details.

ALSO READ Toyota Shuts Down Assembly Plant Due to Low Demand

The bike has a 200cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. It has fork tube shock absorbers up front and a mono-shock absorber at the back. The multi-spoke alloy wheels are wrapped in fat tires, both front and back. The front and rear wheels are both equipped with disc brakes.

The bike is sharp and sporty in terms of looks. The large, sports bike-like fuel tank, a sporty seat design, and the raised rear end give the bike an aggressive look.

An interesting styling feature for a 200cc street bike in Pakistan is the round LED headlamp. Also, much like a “heavy bike”, the Super Sports 200 has a single stand.

ALSO READ Xiaomi’s Electric Car Spotted Again During Road Test

Other than the fact that the bike will be available in five color options, the price and the availability of the new bike are currently unknown. Stay tuned for more updates!