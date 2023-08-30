Al-Haj Proton Loses Two Dealerships Due to “Unknown Reasons”

Al-Haj Automotive is stuck between a rock and a hard place these days, mostly due to Pakistan’s automotive import struggles and skyrocketing inflation. In a recent development shared by AutoXfinity, two authorized Al-Haj Proton Pakistan dealerships have severed ties with the company for “unknown reasons.”

Proton Pakistan had eleven dealerships in eight different cities. After a recent exodus of two dealers, the company is left with only nine authorized dealerships. Proton Momentum Motors in Lahore and Proton Lyallpur Motors in Faisalabad are closing down.

ALSO READ Tesla in Hot Waters Once Again Due to Mounting Lawsuits

Due to a large number of Proton X70 units that have not been delivered for almost a year, Al-Haj Proton is already in trouble with several angry customers publically speaking out against it. The company has also decided to refund booking fees to willing customers who have experienced delays, although, there are some issues there as well.

Consequences

Proton Pakistan, like other automakers, is facing significant production challenges due to LC restrictions and inventory shortages. However, the news of dealerships leaving the company would only increase the trust gap between the automaker and its customers.

In addition, it casts doubt in the minds of customers regarding the future of the automaker in Pakistan.