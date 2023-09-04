Travel Through Babusar Top Restricted Again Due to Harsh Weather

Over the weekend, Pakistan Tourism Development Corpora­tion (PTDC) advised tourists visiting northern areas to avoid travel in the evening to avoid any inconvenience or danger during their journey.

The department has decided to close Babusar Pass for all traffic after 6 p.m. on Sunday, per a PTDC advisory. It cited unpredictable weather and the recent flooding that submerged a significant portion of the roadway leading to the scenic tourist destinations in the north.

To avoid inconvenience, tourists and commuters were asked to pause their journeys before 6 p.m. Tourists and travelers were also advised to contact the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kite Project Helpline (1422) for up-to-date information regarding the weather, roads, and flooding.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Increases Freight Rates by 5%

Babusar was unexpectedly hit with heavy snowfall last week, leading to its complete closure for all traffic. Numerous social media videos showed the snow-covered Babusar Top road, causing vehicles to lose traction. A relentless blizzard accompanied the precipitation, reducing visibility.

Due to security issues and volatile weather, travelers have been instructed to take caution on their journey.