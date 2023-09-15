Chinese Electric Car Company to Start Operations in Pakistan

A Chinese electric car manufacturer is planning to set up an electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant and showrooms in Pakistan’s major cities.

The Xinjian Jingyi Cheng Group delegation, led by assistant chairman G.U. Xongquan, shared the said plan with Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President, Amin Ullah Baig, on Thursday. The meeting entailed a thorough discussion regarding Pakistan’s investment landscape.

Chairman Xongquan added that the company’s long-term business plan included setting up a completely indigenized production plant in Pakistan, with a thorough showroom network.

Xinjian Jingyi Cheng Group operates in five main industries, namely:

Electromechanical and hydraulic

Light power

Vehicle

International commerce

Production and services

Xongquan said that cars were Pakistan’s main mode of travel, and rising global oil prices have raised petrol prices, forcing people to switch to other modes of transportation.

Xinjian Jingyi Cheng Group emphasizes automobile innovation and development with current technology and resource integration. “In the long run, electric cars save much more fuel cost than petrol-run vehicles,” Xongquan remarked.